Triple-railway bridge inaugurated in Guntur to ease traffic congestion

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar inaugurated the newly completed triple-railway bridge at Srinivasa Nagar, Donka Road, on Saturday. The Rs 5.80 crore project aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in Guntur.

Pemmasani stated that the expansion of the two-lane railway line into a four-lane system necessitated the construction of three new bridges. He highlighted that the project would enhance train operations, increase the number of platforms, and improve travel efficiency for passengers.

With the upcoming inauguration of the Shankar Vilas Bridge in April, he stressed the need for proper traffic regulation. He acknowledged delays in the project due to damaged drainage systems and directed officials to assess whether the new infrastructure would prevent waterlogging during heavy rains. He also addressed concerns over traffic congestion caused by religious structures across various locations in Guntur. He urged residents of all communities to engage in constructive discussions to find solutions that respect demographic needs and urban planning requirements.

He thanked railway officials, the civic chief, MLA Naseer Ahmed, and the public for their patience and support in making the project a reality.