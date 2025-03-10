Andhra Pradesh government permits Aadhaar authentication at Tirumala

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has approved Aadhaar authentication and eKYC for pilgrim verification at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to enhance transparency, curb fraudulent bookings, and streamline services like darshan, sevas, and accommodation.

Following a request from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the government sought approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to implement a face authentication module at the temple.

Under Section 4(4)(b)(ii) of the Aadhaar Act, TTD will use Aadhaar-based verification to prevent impersonation and misuse of services.

The system will ensure seamless profile creation, booking validation, and prevent tampering with Aadhaar details. Officials believe this mechanism will improve efficiency, ease verification, and provide a secure, hassle-free experience for devotees visiting Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

The initiative is expected to eliminate touts, enhance security, and ensure that genuine devotees receive access to services without delays or manipulation. The move aligns with TTD’s efforts to modernize and secure pilgrimage management at Tirumala.