Groundwater level rises by 1.11 m in Andhra Pradesh since 2024

VIJAYAWADA: Groundwater levels in Andhra Pradesh have increased by February 2025 with the statewide average depth reaching 8.81 metres below ground level (mbgl) — a 1.11 metre rise from 9.92 mbgl in February 2024, registering 2.98 metre improvement since June 2024, as per Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS) data.

Coupled with robust reservoir gains, this marks a water resource revival though experts caution against complacency with the above normal summer temperature forecast. The districts that saw an increase in groundwater include Palnadu (+5.76 metre rise to 9.25 mbgl, Prakasam (+4.39 metre rise to 14.97 mbgl), Eluru (+3.51 metre to 17.64 mbgl), Sri Sathya Sai (+3.28 metre rise to 10.17 mbgl), and Nandyal (+3.06 metre rise to 7.37 mbgl). Coastal Andhra Pradesh gained 1.02 metres (8.67 mbgl), and Rayalaseema 1.3 metres (9.13 mbgl). However, East Godavari recorded a drop of 1.26 metres (to 25.14 mbgl), and a 1.21 metre statewide fall from November 2024 (7.6 mbgl), indicating the post-monsoon stress.

In the case of water levels in reservoirs, as of March 9, 2025, 77 reservoirs hold 512.94 TMC, 52.15% of their 983.53 TMC capacity — up from 282.28 TMC (28.7%) last year.