Groundwater level rises by 1.11 m in Andhra Pradesh since 2024

VIJAYAWADA: Groundwater levels in Andhra Pradesh have increased by February 2025 with the statewide average depth reaching 8.81 metres below ground level (mbgl) — a 1.11 metre rise from 9.92 mbgl in February 2024, registering 2.98 metre improvement since June 2024, as per Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS) data.
Coupled with robust reservoir gains, this marks a water resource revival though experts caution against complacency with the above normal summer temperature forecast. The districts that saw an increase in groundwater include Palnadu (+5.76 metre rise to 9.25 mbgl, Prakasam (+4.39 metre rise to 14.97 mbgl), Eluru (+3.51 metre to 17.64 mbgl), Sri Sathya Sai (+3.28 metre rise to 10.17 mbgl), and Nandyal (+3.06 metre rise to 7.37 mbgl). Coastal Andhra Pradesh gained 1.02 metres (8.67 mbgl), and Rayalaseema 1.3 metres (9.13 mbgl). However, East Godavari recorded a drop of 1.26 metres (to 25.14 mbgl), and a 1.21 metre statewide fall from November 2024 (7.6 mbgl), indicating the post-monsoon stress.
In the case of water levels in reservoirs, as of March 9, 2025, 77 reservoirs hold 512.94 TMC, 52.15% of their 983.53 TMC capacity — up from 282.28 TMC (28.7%) last year.
Nagarjuna Sagar (157.05 TMC, +17.61 TMC vs March 2024), Srisailam (71.44 TMC, +35.51 TMC), Somasila (56.65 TMC, +42.52 TMC), Kandaleru (50.94 TMC, +41.55 TMC), and Pulichinthala (34.20 TMC, +29.29 TMC) recorded an increase in water levels compared to the previous year.
The water levels in major reservoirs (865.64 TMC capacity) rose from 27.82% to 51.94% (449.6 TMC), medium ones (116.27 TMC) from 35.38% to 54.32% (63.15 TMC), and small others fell to 11.73% (0.19 TMC). By basin, the water level in Pennar soared from 22.24% to 58.55% (140.29 TMC), Krishna from 31.51% to 46.36% (273.38 TMC), and Godavari held at 68.55% (4.04 TMC). Stable reservoir levels before the summer, coupled with increased groundwater level, keeps smiles on the faces of people, but above normal temperature forecast for the summer only put them on cautious note. According to experts, a 2.98 metre gain since June in groundwater seem to be an improvement. But unchecked exploitation of groundwater for agricultural purposes will burden the available of water resources in the State.
With outflows (24,110 cusecs at Nagarjuna Sagar) outpacing inflows, irrigation experts recommend curbing releases, enhancing recharge in deficit areas, and promoting efficient irrigation methods to protect supplies through the dry months ahead.