Guntur police launch Women Grievance Window to extend aid

GUNTUR: The Guntur district police have launched the Women Grievance Window initiative to provide a dedicated platform for women to report complaints and seek immediate assistance.

Implemented across all police stations, the initiative ensures swift and effective resolution of grievances, reinforcing women’s safety and legal rights.

Under the instructions of Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar, Trainee IPS Officer Deeksha supervised the execution of the initiative. The programme aligns with the International Women’s Day 2025 theme, Accelerate Action, emphasising the need for prompt intervention in women’s safety and security matters.

The Women Grievance Window enables women to report unresolved issues, security concerns, and legal grievances at police stations. Women Help Desks, managed by female officers, ensure that cases requiring counselling are addressed immediately, while serious complaints are formally registered and pursued legally.

On the first day, 64 complaints were received across the district, with 57 resolved on the spot and seven taken up for further legal action.

The Guntur police have also been running Mahila Meekosam, a programme assisting women in distress, providing travel support, protecting students from harassment, and addressing safety concerns.

SP Kumar reaffirmed the police’s commitment to protecting women, stating that initiatives like the Women Grievance Window will create a secure environment where women feel empowered to report issues and seek justice.