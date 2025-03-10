JSP leader abuses doctor on Women’s Day, ousted

KAKINADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan has ordered an inquiry into the misconduct of JSP Prathipadu in-charge Varupula Thammayya Babu and suspended him from the party following a confrontation with a doctor at the Prathipadu Community Health Centre (CHC) on International Women’s Day.

The incident occurred when Thammayya and his followers hurled verbal abuses at CHC Medical Officer Dr Swetha.

On Saturday, local JSP activists were injured in an accident and rushed to the CHC. While Dr Swetha was attending to the injured, a few local JSP leaders contacted Thammayya to inform him about the situation.

Thammayya allegedly insisted on speaking to Dr Swetha immediately. When she refused, explaining that she was busy treating the injured, one of the party members reported this to Thammayya.

Thammayya arrived at the CHC within minutes and confronted Dr Swetha. According to reports, he berated her for not responding to his call, while refusing to listen to her explanation. His followers also allegedly scolded and threatened the doctor, leaving her distressed.

Fearing for her safety, Dr Swetha reported the incident to the District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) and Collector Shan Mohan Sagili.

The incident sparked controversy as it occurred on Women’s Day, drawing criticism from various quarters.

In response, Pawan Kalyan ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter and instructed district officials to take appropriate action as per the law.