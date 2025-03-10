Narayanapuram sarees likely to get Geographical Indication tag

PARVATHIPURAN-MANYAM: Narayanapuram handloom sarees popularly known as ‘Bobbili Sarees’ are likely to get the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for their unique craftsmanship made up of 100 count yarn.

A special team from Hyderabad visited Narayanapuram village under Balijipeta mandal in the Parvathipuram-Manyam district to inspect the craftsmanship of the saree and sent a detailed report to the Centre.

The handloom weavers of Narayanapuram are eagerly waiting for the confirmation of the GI tag to show their skill and craftsmanship.

Narayanapuram, a tiny village under Balijipeta mandal in the Parvathipuram-Manyam district, is famous for the production of plain and check handloom sarees.

The sarees are thin, delicate, and soft made up using only 100 count yarn. They are famous for their 100 count thread (Higher thread counts mean a smoother, silkier and more expensive fabric).

The sarees have unique designs and boast a rich heritage dating back centuries of Bobbili as well as North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The saree with its soft silks, adorned with intricate zari work and mesmerising motifs, tells a story of culture and tradition.

As many as 300 handloom weavers from Narayanapuram and neighbouring Arasada village have been weaving the sarees with unique designs. Though there is a glorious past for Bobbili sarees, now it has been gasping for its survival for a decade due to the fast-changing lifestyles of the consumers and limited income for the workers.