Record 105 works launched in a day in Nellore

NELLORE: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy launched 105 development works in a single day across the constituency on Sunday, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative. The projects, including CC roads and CC drains across various divisions under Nellore Municipal Corporation, aim to improve infrastructure within 60 days.

The foundation-laying ceremony was led by Sridhar Reddy, with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, former Mayor Nandimandalam Bhanusri, and party cluster in-charges monitoring progress at various locations.

Sridhar Reddy announced that 198 more works would have their foundation laid next week. “A total of 303 development works worth Rs 40 crore will be completed within the next 60 days and inaugurated on May 20,” he stated.

Since the TDP-led alliance took office, Rs 191 crore has been allocated for Nellore Rural, including Rs 75 crore for two flyovers along the bypass road to ease traffic congestion.

Sridhar Reddy expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, and Minister Dr Ponguru Narayana for supporting the projects.

Nara Lokesh, in a post on X, praised Sridhar Reddy, calling the event a historic milestone. “Launching 105 projects in a single day is a rare achievement in the state’s history. This reflects the progressive governance of Chandrababu Naidu, who prioritises development,” he stated.

Representing Nellore Rural since 2014, Sridhar Reddy won in 2014, 2019, and 2024 with significant margins.

Known for his hardworking and people-centric approach, he actively engages with the public through various initiatives.

With 303 projects set for completion within 60 days, Nellore Rural is gearing up for a major transformation, setting an example for development across the State.