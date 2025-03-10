Structural integrity concern: Study to assess Srisailam plunge pool soon

KURNOOL: Amid concerns over the structural integrity of the Sriasilam Project, a comprehensive safety study of the dam’s plunge pool will commence in the next couple of weeks, confirmed S Khabeer Basha, Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department in Kurnool.
The study, approved by the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) Dam Safety Review Panel, aims to address critical safety concerns regarding the plunge pool.
The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) in Pune has released Rs 3 crore for the preliminary study out of the total sanctioned Rs 14.70 crore for the entire project.
The study will examine 14 to 16 key safety concerns, as the plunge pool plays a vital role in maintaining the dam’s stability, Basha said.
Speaking to TNIE, Basha added that, alongside the plunge pool safety study, another set of works under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) — with an estimated cost of Rs 108 crore — will begin soon, likely within a month. These works include constructing approach roads and implementing protection measures around the dam. The projects will start once the necessary government permissions are granted, he added.
Recently, the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) held a virtual review meeting with officials from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to review progress on dam safety measures. During the meeting, NDSA Chairman Anil Jain expressed concern over delays in addressing the plunge pool issue and stressed the importance of completing safety measures before the upcoming monsoon season.
About a year ago, an NDSA team visited the dam to inspect critical infrastructure, including control rooms, staff quarters, and development work. The team had raised concerns about the delays in plunge pool repairs, which have been a longstanding issue.
In 2022, Srisailam Dam officials proposed a Rs 900 crore development plan, which included Rs 780 crore specifically for plunge pool repairs and upgrades. The Vigilance and Enforcement Department had previously submitted a report in 2013 highlighting the plunge pool’s deteriorating condition.
Despite multiple committee reports over the years, progress has been slow due to administrative delays.
The CWC’s advisory body, CWPRS, was tasked with conducting the required studies, but its slow progress has sparked concerns.
Authorities are now under pressure to expedite the studies and begin repairs. While discussions have emerged about possibly assigning the studies to a different agency, state authorities remain committed to completing the necessary work before the next monsoon season, with a focus on identifying and implementing urgent safety measures.
Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are working with central authorities to ensure the Srisailam Dam remains safe and fully operational, with all key issues addressed as soon as possible.