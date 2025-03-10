Structural integrity concern: Study to assess Srisailam plunge pool soon

KURNOOL: Amid concerns over the structural integrity of the Sriasilam Project, a comprehensive safety study of the dam’s plunge pool will commence in the next couple of weeks, confirmed S Khabeer Basha, Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department in Kurnool.

The study, approved by the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) Dam Safety Review Panel, aims to address critical safety concerns regarding the plunge pool.

The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) in Pune has released Rs 3 crore for the preliminary study out of the total sanctioned Rs 14.70 crore for the entire project.

The study will examine 14 to 16 key safety concerns, as the plunge pool plays a vital role in maintaining the dam’s stability, Basha said.

Speaking to TNIE, Basha added that, alongside the plunge pool safety study, another set of works under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) — with an estimated cost of Rs 108 crore — will begin soon, likely within a month. These works include constructing approach roads and implementing protection measures around the dam. The projects will start once the necessary government permissions are granted, he added.

Recently, the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) held a virtual review meeting with officials from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to review progress on dam safety measures. During the meeting, NDSA Chairman Anil Jain expressed concern over delays in addressing the plunge pool issue and stressed the importance of completing safety measures before the upcoming monsoon season.