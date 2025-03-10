Survey on Kolleru encroachments begins

VIJAYAWADA: Following Supreme Court directives, officials from the Krishna district Forest Department have begun a survey of Kolleru Lake to assess encroachments.

The State government has been instructed to submit a detailed status report by March 19 on the current state of encroachments in Kolleru Lake and the Kolleru Wildlife Sanctuary. The court’s directive stems from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Mrityunjaya Rao, who alleged that large-scale unauthorised aquaculture ponds are threatening India’s largest freshwater lake ecosystem. The encroachments, he claimed, endanger the region’s rich biodiversity. Responding to these concerns, the Supreme Court on December 11, 2024, ordered a comprehensive survey to identify encroached areas and formulate revival measures. A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai, Augustine George Masih, and K Vinod Chandran has also sought details on the government’s efforts to remove encroachments, particularly illegal aquaculture ponds, and measures to prevent further damage to the sanctuary.

Forest officials began the survey from Gudivadalanka, employing drone technology for accurate mapping. The process is expected to conclude in the coming days, after which a detailed report will be submitted to both the State government and the SC.

The lake, located between the Krishna and Godavari deltas, serves as a crucial ecological reservoir. It is fed by the Budameru and Tammileru rivers and connected to the Krishna-Godavari basin through 67 inflowing drains and channels. The survey’s findings are expected to shape future conservation efforts for the lake.