Tirupati vies for top rank in Super Swachh League

TIRUPATI: The temple city of Tirupati is competing with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Ambikapur in the Swachh Survekshan 2024 Super Swachh League.

Under the Swachh Survekshan guidelines, 12 cities with populations under three lakh have entered this maiden league in the medium cities category. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched Swachh Survekshan in 2016 to drive urban sanitation improvements through citizen participation and third-party validation. For 2024, a new category, the Super Swachh League, has been introduced to recognise top-performing cities.

To qualify, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) must meet 10 additional parameters, including visible cleanliness, waste segregation, collection and transportation, solid waste management, access to sanitation, used water management, mechanised desludging, Swachhta advocacy, ecosystem strengthening, and institutional parameters. Citizen feedback, sanitation worker welfare, and grievance redressal are also considered.

MoHUA mandates that super league cities achieve a high score out of 10,000 to rank among the cleanest. The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has mobilised its staff and stakeholders to secure the top spot in the medium cities category.

MCT Commissioner Mourya stated, “We have taken all necessary measures to secure the No 1 rank. Awareness campaigns on plastic alternatives have been launched. ”She urged residents to provide positive feedback during the survey. “We are involving all stakeholders, including citizens, associations, and housing communities,” she added. Beautification and greenery initiatives have been completed to enhance Tirupati’s ranking.