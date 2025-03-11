Aadudam Andhra scam: Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy announces Vigilance inquiry

VIJAYAWADA: Amid allegations of large-scale financial irregularities in the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ sports event, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy announced a Vigilance inquiry to uncover the alleged misuse of public funds and identify those responsible.

The previous YSRCP administration is accused of embezzling crores in the name of organising the mega sporting event, which took place from December 15, 2023, to February 3, 2024. The inquiry will scrutinise fund allocations, procurement processes, and the role of officials involved.

The controversy erupted after multiple sportspersons and association representatives accused the former Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) leadership of financial mismanagement.

Allegations include large-scale corruption in distributing prize money and supplying substandard sports kits and accessories. The issue gained traction when RD Prasad, a former national Kabaddi player and Atya-Patya Association CEO, filed a complaint with the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID).

He claimed that the event, conducted under the previous YSRC regime, was marred by severe financial irregularities. The complaint specifically named former Sports Minister RK Roja and ex-SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, alleging their involvement in misappropriating funds. Additionally, several TDP leaders accused Roja of playing a key role in procuring low-quality sports kits and mismanaging prize money distribution. Responding to the allegations, Minister Ramprasad Reddy ordered an independent departmental probe alongside the Vigilance inquiry.

Sources indicate that initial findings suggest widespread financial malpractice. Vigilance officials reportedly discovered that crores of rupees were misused in procuring sports equipment. Investigations are also focusing on alleged collusion between officials and private companies supplying substandard kits.