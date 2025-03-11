Aadudam Andhra scam: Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy announces Vigilance inquiry

VIJAYAWADA: Amid allegations of large-scale financial irregularities in the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ sports event, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy announced a Vigilance inquiry to uncover the alleged misuse of public funds and identify those responsible.
The previous YSRCP administration is accused of embezzling crores in the name of organising the mega sporting event, which took place from December 15, 2023, to February 3, 2024. The inquiry will scrutinise fund allocations, procurement processes, and the role of officials involved.
The controversy erupted after multiple sportspersons and association representatives accused the former Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) leadership of financial mismanagement.
Allegations include large-scale corruption in distributing prize money and supplying substandard sports kits and accessories. The issue gained traction when RD Prasad, a former national Kabaddi player and Atya-Patya Association CEO, filed a complaint with the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID).
He claimed that the event, conducted under the previous YSRC regime, was marred by severe financial irregularities. The complaint specifically named former Sports Minister RK Roja and ex-SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, alleging their involvement in misappropriating funds. Additionally, several TDP leaders accused Roja of playing a key role in procuring low-quality sports kits and mismanaging prize money distribution. Responding to the allegations, Minister Ramprasad Reddy ordered an independent departmental probe alongside the Vigilance inquiry.
Sources indicate that initial findings suggest widespread financial malpractice. Vigilance officials reportedly discovered that crores of rupees were misused in procuring sports equipment. Investigations are also focusing on alleged collusion between officials and private companies supplying substandard kits.
A senior official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that all bills and tenders related to the event are being examined. Authorities are particularly investigating the involvement of district collectors, instructions from ministers, and the role of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department in fund disbursement.
During the Legislative Assembly session on Monday, MLAs Adireddy Srinivas, Bhuma Akhila Priya, Gothu Sireesha, and K Murali Mohan questioned Minister Ramprasad Reddy regarding the alleged financial irregularities. In response, the Minister revealed that `119.19 crore had been sanctioned for the event.
This included Rs 38.55 crore for sports kit procurement via the R&B Department, Rs 2 crore for website development, Rs 34.20 crore for T-shirts and caps, Rs 3.43 crore for brochures, and Rs 40.93 crore allocated to district collectors for event-related expenses such as transportation, food, prize money, and the closing ceremony.
“The expert committee and Vigilance report will be submitted to the government soon. Strict action will be taken against officials and former ministers found guilty, in accordance with the law,” said Ramprasad Reddy.