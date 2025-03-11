Andhra government cancels land to 13 institutions in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet Sub-Committee has cancelled the land allotment to 13 institutions in Amaravati due to various reasons.

On Monday, the Sub-Committee, comprising Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, and others, reviewed land allotment from 2014-19. Of 131 institutions previously allotted land, 31 retain their plots, two get new locations, and 16 face area and site changes, with 13 cancellations approved.

Narayana slammed the previous YSRCP regime for stalling Amaravati’s development with political motives, mentioning that tenders worth Rs 43,000 crore were initially invited, and Rs 9,000 crore works were completed.

After resolving legal issues in the last eight months, the TDP-led coalition government has invited Rs 48,000 crore tenders. The construction works are set to start soon after reaching the CRDA agreements, which got delayed due to the Model Code of Conduct, he said.

Payyavula lauded the CM’s self-financing model for Amaravati and denounced the YSRCP’s false claims that the development of capital needs Rs 1 lakh crore.