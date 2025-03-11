Andhra government orders CID probe into TDP activist’s murder

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday directed Guntur Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials to take over the investigation into the murder of TDP activist Thota Chandraiah.

Chandraiah was killed on January 13, 2022, in Gundlapadu village, Guntur district, while on his way to work at 7:30 AM. The prime accused, Chinta Sivaramaiah, allegedly had past rivalries with Chandraiah over a cement road dispute in the village. He and his associates intercepted Chandraiah and fatally attacked him with knives.

Following the incident, police arrested eight accused persons, including Sivaramaiah, Chinta Yalamala Kotaiah, Samy Raghuramaiah, Samy Rama Koteswara Rao, Chinta Srinivasa Rao, Thota Anjaneyulu, Thota Sivanarayana, and Chinta Adinarayana.

The State government instructed Guntur police to transfer all case records and evidence to the CID.

Officials confirmed that a fresh case would be registered to conduct a detailed probe into the murder and identify other possible suspects.