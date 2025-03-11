Andhra government to build collectorates with donors’ support

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will undertake the construction of collectorates, revenue division and tahsiladar offices in the newly formed districts with the support of donors, Revenue, Stamps and Registration Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Sunday.

Replying to the queries of MLAs Kuna Ravi Kumar, Bonela Vijayachandra, Palle Sindhura Reddy and Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy pertaining to the setting up of integrated collectorates in the newly formed districts, the minister revealed that efforts are underway for their construction with donor’s support given the State’s moderate financial condition.

On the occasion, Anagani presented Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju’s proposal to recover encroached land in West Godavari district for the collectorate within 50:50 funding by the State government and donors. Similar donor-backed plans are being explored elsewhere, with officials examining funding options, he added.

The revenue minister lambasted the previous YSRCP government for focusing on the construction of its party offices instead of public offices.