Andhra Pradesh CID summons Vijayasai Reddy for questioning tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) officials investigating the high-profile Kakinada Seaports case have reportedly summoned former Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy to appear before the investigation officer on Monday.

In a notice issued to the former MP, CID officials directed Reddy to appear before the investigation officer on Wednesday.

The summons followed a complaint from Karnati Venkateswara Rao (KV Rao), who alleged that shares worth Rs 3,600 crore in Kakinada Sea Ports Limited (KSPL) and Kakinada SEZ were forcibly seized during the previous YSRC regime.

Based on the complaint, CID registered a case against YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy’s son Vikrant Reddy, Aurobindo Pharma owner Penaka Sarathchandra Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy, and others. All the accused face charges under sections 506, 384, 420, 109, 467, and 120(b), read with 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In his complaint, KV Rao alleged that Vikrant Reddy and others threatened and intimidated him by falsely implicating him in criminal cases and sending him to jail if he refused to hand over the shares.