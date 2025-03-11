Andhra Pradesh: Plans for MLAs’ sports and cultural meet finalised

VIJAYAWADA: Transport and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy voiced his happiness in bringing back the cherished tradition of organising sports and cultural events for MLAs.

It may be noted that the three-day cultural sports extravaganza is scheduled to begin on March 18.

During a meeting on Monday chaired by the Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu with Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and other ministers, the plans regarding the sports meet were finalised.

It is decided that men will participate in cricket, volleyball, and badminton, while women will take part in badminton, throwball, tennikoit, tug-of-war, and a 100-metre race.

Furthermore, plans regarding the cultural activities including songs, plays, skits, dances, and solo acts, were also discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, Sports Minister Mandipalli exhorted his Cabinet colleagues and MLAs to participate in the three-day competitions actively.

The minister revealed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hand over the prizes to all winners on the night of March 20.