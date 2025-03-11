CM Chandrababu Naidu calls for accountability in delivery of government services

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need for government services to deliver 100 per cent quality and ensure complete public satisfaction.
During a review meeting on Monday, Naidu assessed the performance of key departments, including revenue, health, endowments, and municipal administration. He directed officials to improve service quality, address recurring complaints, and ensure accountability at all levels.
Naidu, who reviews four departments weekly, examined feedback from beneficiaries this time. He instructed senior officials to counsel junior staff for improved performance and issued a stern warning against corruption, calling it a ‘disease’ that must be eradicated. “There will be no compromise on corruption,” he declared.
Feedback on hospital services indicated that 68.6% of patients confirmed doctor availability, while 71.7% were satisfied with doctors’ behaviour and 65.6% with staff conduct. Cleanliness and medicine availability scored 65% satisfaction. While acknowledging the improvement, Naidu stressed the need for further enhancements.
Municipal services received 67% approval for daily garbage collection and timely waste clearance. Officials attributed some challenges to staff shortages but assured Naidu they were addressing the issue.
In revenue services, 24.95% of respondents reported paying extra charges for passbook applications, while 22.04% faced additional survey fees. Additionally, 59.8% said they received notices for inquiries, with 56.5% confirming surveys were conducted as scheduled. Naidu demanded visible reforms to restore public trust.
Temple services showed 70% satisfaction with darshan timings, 63% with facilities such as water and washrooms, and 81% with prasadam quality. Naidu instructed staff to treat devotees with respect and proposed introducing trained volunteers to assist with queue management during festivals.
Reiterating his zero-tolerance stance on corruption, the CM called for stricter oversight, improved accountability.