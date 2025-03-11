CM Chandrababu Naidu calls for accountability in delivery of government services

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need for government services to deliver 100 per cent quality and ensure complete public satisfaction.

During a review meeting on Monday, Naidu assessed the performance of key departments, including revenue, health, endowments, and municipal administration. He directed officials to improve service quality, address recurring complaints, and ensure accountability at all levels.

Naidu, who reviews four departments weekly, examined feedback from beneficiaries this time. He instructed senior officials to counsel junior staff for improved performance and issued a stern warning against corruption, calling it a ‘disease’ that must be eradicated. “There will be no compromise on corruption,” he declared.

Feedback on hospital services indicated that 68.6% of patients confirmed doctor availability, while 71.7% were satisfied with doctors’ behaviour and 65.6% with staff conduct. Cleanliness and medicine availability scored 65% satisfaction. While acknowledging the improvement, Naidu stressed the need for further enhancements.