Karnataka RTC bus hits two motorcycles in Andhra Pradesh, five dead

KURNOOL: Five youngsters were killed when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with two motorcycles they were riding in this district on Tuesday, police officials said.

The bus from Gangavathi depot was travelling from Adoni to Raichur via Mantralayam when it hit the two motorbikes coming from opposite directions. Four victims died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at Adoni Hospital.

Two victims were riding a motorcycle while three were on another bike when the bus collided with them head on, he added.

Police believe that the bus and the two motor bikes were at a high speed.

Upon receiving information, Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil, Adoni DSP Hemalatha, Rural CI Nallappa, and Peddathumbalam SI Mahesh Kumar rushed to the scene and took necessary action. The bodies were shifted to Adoni Government General Hospital for further formalities.