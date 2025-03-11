Project clearance: Training held for officials on PMG portal

VIJAYAWADA: To streamline project clearances and address implementation challenges, a training programme on the PMG portal, an initiative of the Government of India, was conducted at the AP Secretariat for nodal officers and Joint Collectors.

The session focused on enhancing infrastructure project execution across the State by equipping officials with technical expertise and coordination skills.

The training, jointly organised by Invest India (DPIIT), GAD, and APEDB, saw the participation of nodal officers from key departments involved in infrastructure growth. Experts from State PMG (KPMG) and Central PMG (Invest India) provided hands-on guidance on tracking project progress, identifying delays, and facilitating timely interventions.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary (GAD Political), emphasised the State government’s focus on accelerating infrastructure projects above `50 crore to boost investments, generate employment, and ensure timely completion.

He stressed that digital platforms like PMG would play a crucial role in driving economic growth.

Saikanth Varma, CEO of APEDB, urged nodal officers to use the PMG portal to monitor and resolve project-related issues. He highlighted the importance of real-time project tracking to improve the portal’s effectiveness in expediting approvals and ensuring coordination between stakeholders.