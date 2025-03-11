Ten arrested in B.Ed paper leak case in Andhra

GUNTUR: In a major crackdown on examination malpractice, Guntur district police arrested 10 individuals, including a college principal, for their involvement in leaking a B.Ed. question paper.

The arrests followed a complaint from Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) officials after the ‘Perspective in Child Development’ exam paper, scheduled for March 7, 2025, was found circulating on social media before the test.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar confirmed that the suspects, including key operators from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, were involved in an organised leak aimed at benefiting B.Ed. coaching centres.

The investigation was launched after Mannava Subba Rao, PG and Professional Courses Examination Coordinator, reported the leak, leading to a case being registered at Pedakakani police station.