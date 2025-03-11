Three TDP candidates, BJP leader Somu file papers for MLC elections

VIJAYAWADA: Three TDP candidates Beeda Ravichandra, BT Naidu and Kavali Greeshma, and BJP nominee Somu Veerraju filed their nominations for the MLC elections on Monday, the last day for filing papers. The biennial MLC elections to five seats under the MLAs quota will be held on March 20.

They handed over their nomination papers to Returning Officer and Deputy Secretary of the State Legislative Council R Vanitha Rani in the Legislative Assembly building. Subsequently, the four candidates also filed the second set of nomination papers. JSP candidate Konidela Nagababu filed his nomination on Friday.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, MLAs P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Palla Srinivasa Rao, K Lalitha Kumari and Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, and Legislative Council Chief Whip P Anuradha were present on the occasion. Earlier, BJP leaders welcomed Veerraju at the State party office by bursting firecrackers and beating drums. They congratulated him on securing the party nomination for the MLC seat.