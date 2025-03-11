Tobacco auctions begin in Andhra Pradesh; ryots expect higher prices

ONGOLE: The Tobacco Board inaugurated the 2024–25 Andhra Pradesh tobacco auction season on Monday at four of the 11 auction platforms in the Southern Black Soils (SBS) and Southern Light Soils (SLS) regions. Tobacco Board Chairman Ch. Yeshwanth Kumar launched the auctions at Kondepi, while Tobacco Board Executive Director A Sridhar Babu attended the ceremony at Ongole- 1.

All buyers and exporters participated in the auctions at Ongole-1, Kondepi (SBS), Kandukur- 1, and Podili (SLS). On the first day, farmers in the SLS region (Podili and Kandukur- 1) received Rs 280 per kg for 48 bales, while in the SBS region (Ongole-1 and Kondepi), 36 bales were sold at an average price of Rs 279.93 per kg. Growers, who expected prices around Rs 300 per kg, expressed slight dissatisfaction despite the rates being higher than last year’s opening price of Rs 230 per kg.

Tobacco Board Chairman Yeshwanth Kumar assured that efforts were being made to secure good prices for growers.

He noted that excess cultivation beyond permitted limits had put pressure on the board but said measures were in place to ensure farmers’ produce was purchased.

Tobacco Board SBS & SLS Regional Manager Lakshmana Rao, auction officers, staff, and a large number of tobacco growers attended the first-day auctions at all four centres.