Andhra Pradesh to take lead in quantum technology and deep tech

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is on the path to becoming a premier destination for quantum technology and deep tech advancements, ensuring to be at the forefront of next-generation innovation.
The State is set to establish itself as a national hub for quantum computing research under the leadership of Naidu. Just as the undivided Andhra Pradesh pioneered the Information Technology (IT) revolution of the 1990s, the State government is now focussing on securing a first-mover advantage in Quantum Technology, a field poised to drive revolutionary advancements across various sectors.
As part of this vision, the State government has formed a dedicated task force and developing a strategic roadmap to create a world-class quantum computing hub, the Quantum Valley, in alignment with the National Quantum Mission. The ambitious initiative is being developed in collaboration with IIT Madras, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and IBM, fostering cutting-edge research, innovation, and talent development in the State.
A high-level meeting was held at the Secretariat on Monday to lay the groundwork for establishing the Quantum Computing Hub.
The meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, was attended by eminent leaders from industry and academia, including Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons; SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman & MD of L&T; Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology; Dr JBV Reddy, Head of Quantum Technology Centre, DST; Prof. Satyanarayana Kalidindi, Director, IIT Tirupati; Prof. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; Dr Amith Singhee, Director, IBM Research India; and Venkat Subramaniam, IBM Quantum India Leader. The primary agenda of the meeting is to discuss the establishment of a Quantum Computing Hub in Amaravati, which will form a crucial part of the DeepTech Research Park.
The Quantum Computing Hub in Amaravati will play a pivotal role in advancing research and industry applications. The State’s collaboration with IBM, TCS, and IIT Madras will ensure that the hub not only fosters world-class quantum research but also attracts top-tier talent and global investments. TCS will contribute its expertise in AI, data science, and cloud-based quantum applications, while IBM’s research strengths will further drive technological breakthroughs in the field. The initiative is also part of a broader plan to establish a DeepTech Research Park in Amaravati, for which a MoU with IIT Madras has been signed. The DeepTech Research Park will also facilitate international collaborations, ensuring a global academic presence in Amaravati while attracting technology leaders in the quantum computing, AI, space technology, defence, and energy sectors.
Significant progress has already been made in the initiative. A DeepTech Innovation Hexagon Proposal has been framed, with an advisory committee established to guide policy development for international university campuses. Purdue University (USA) and the University of Tokyo (Japan) have already accepted the proposal, with further discussions ongoing with Australian universities.
The State is also engaging with central organisations to bring space, defence, and power sector institutions to set research and testing facilities in the 150-acre Research Park. A proposal for an ISRO Testing Lab in Amaravati is currently under discussion, and a formal request has been submitted to the Centre to set up the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) Headquarters in Amaravati.