Andhra Pradesh to take lead in quantum technology and deep tech

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is on the path to becoming a premier destination for quantum technology and deep tech advancements, ensuring to be at the forefront of next-generation innovation.

The State is set to establish itself as a national hub for quantum computing research under the leadership of Naidu. Just as the undivided Andhra Pradesh pioneered the Information Technology (IT) revolution of the 1990s, the State government is now focussing on securing a first-mover advantage in Quantum Technology, a field poised to drive revolutionary advancements across various sectors.

As part of this vision, the State government has formed a dedicated task force and developing a strategic roadmap to create a world-class quantum computing hub, the Quantum Valley, in alignment with the National Quantum Mission. The ambitious initiative is being developed in collaboration with IIT Madras, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and IBM, fostering cutting-edge research, innovation, and talent development in the State.

A high-level meeting was held at the Secretariat on Monday to lay the groundwork for establishing the Quantum Computing Hub.

The meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, was attended by eminent leaders from industry and academia, including Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons; SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman & MD of L&T; Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology; Dr JBV Reddy, Head of Quantum Technology Centre, DST; Prof. Satyanarayana Kalidindi, Director, IIT Tirupati; Prof. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; Dr Amith Singhee, Director, IBM Research India; and Venkat Subramaniam, IBM Quantum India Leader. The primary agenda of the meeting is to discuss the establishment of a Quantum Computing Hub in Amaravati, which will form a crucial part of the DeepTech Research Park.