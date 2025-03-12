DGP Harish Kumar Gupta: Zero tolerance to crimes against women in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has directed law enforcement agencies to expedite investigations into crimes against women and children, ensuring swift convictions and stringent punishment through the courts.

In a press release on Tuesday, the DGP warned that attacks on women and minors would be dealt with firmly. He lauded the Vizianagaram police for securing convictions in POCSO cases within three to six months, emphasising that offenders will not escape justice.

To bolster safety measures, the Andhra Pradesh police have established a Women and Child Safety Wing under an IG-rank officer. The DGP stressed that the police are prioritising swift trials, forensic technology, and victim protection, reducing legal delays and strengthening public trust.

Additionally, the Shakti app has been upgraded with advanced features, enabling women in distress to seek immediate help. Victims can dial 181, 112, 1098, or 1093, or use the app’s SOS button—activated by pressing or shaking the phone—to alert Shakti teams, ensuring rapid intervention.

Notable POCSO case convictions in Vizianagaram

Cr.No. 126/2024 (Ramabhadrapuram PS): A 40-year-old man assaulted a 5-month-old infant on July 13, 2024. Convicted within 6 months, sentenced to 25 years RI, Rs 5,000 fine (Dec 16, 2024)

Cr.No. 90/2024 (Women PS, Vizianagaram): A 31-year-old raped a 3.5-year-old girl on Oct 27, 2024. Convicted in 4.5 months, sentenced to 25 years RI, Rs 10,000 fine (March 10, 2025)

Cr.No. 277/2024 (Pusapatirega PS): A 19-year-old attempted to rape a 5-year-old on Nov 11, 2024. Convicted in 3 months, sentenced to 7 years RI (Feb 10, 2025).

Cr.No. 101/2024 (Women PS): A 55-year-old auto driver assaulted a 7-year-old on Nov 19, 2024. Convicted in 3.5 months, sentenced to 5 years RI, Rs 3,000 fine (Feb 28, 2025)