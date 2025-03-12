Efforts underway to reclaim historical records from Telangana

VIJAYAWADA: Comprehensive efforts are underway to retrieve historical records from Telangana and preserve AP’s cultural heritage, HRD Minister N Lokesh informed the Assembly on Tuesday. Responding to Avanigadda MLA Mandali Budda Prasad’s query during Question Hour, he stated that 50% of ancient documents had been transferred, with negotiations ongoing to reclaim the rest.

Lokesh stressed the role of the State Archives, Oriental Manuscript Library, and District Gazettes in safeguarding invaluable documents, including letters from Alluri Sitarama Raju and Gurajada Apparao. He expressed concern over the declining maintenance of archives despite consistent departmental reviews. Of 15 record categories (1769-1953), seven have been received, while negotiations continue for single-copy records.

He revealed that the State Archives operates from a 24,347-sqft rented building and that digitisation efforts are being explored through CSR contributions. He sought land in Amaravati for a Central Library and announced a legislative committee to oversee preservation efforts, technology integration, and central funding.

Lokesh assured that records from the Oriental Library would be retrieved by year-end, while District Gazettes had already reached Mangalagiri. Reflecting on his padayatra, he highlighted libraries as discussion hubs and announced an ambitious plan to modernise libraries next year, guided by a national archaeology study.

MLA Gorantla Butchiah Choudary stressed the need for stronger cultural preservation efforts, citing the 13-year battle to save Gowthami Library. He urged increased budgets and book acquisitions, recalling past support from the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Foundation.