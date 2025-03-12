Five killed as Karnataka RTC bus hits two bikes

KURNOOL: Five people were killed in a tragic accident on Tuesday when a Karnataka RTC bus (KA 37 F 0711) collided with two motorbikes at Jabili Cross Road near Pandavagallu village in Adoni mandal of Kurnool district. The deceased were identified as Eeranna (25) and his wife Adi Lakshmi (20) of Kuppagal village, and Hemandri (40), his wife Navaratri (35), and their son Devaraju (22) of Manvi village, Karnataka.

The bus from Gangavathi depot was travelling from Adoni to Raichur via Mantralayam when it hit the two motorbikes coming from opposite directions. Four victims died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at Adoni Hospital.

Upon receiving information, Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil, Adoni DSP Hemalatha, Rural CI Nallappa, and Peddathumbalam SI Mahesh Kumar rushed to the scene and took necessary action. The bodies were shifted to Adoni Government General Hospital for further formalities.