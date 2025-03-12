Jagan slams NDA for unmet promises; confident of YSRCP's return to power in Andhra

AMARAVATI: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asserted that his party will return to power in Andhra Pradesh in three years, accusing the ruling NDA alliance of failing to deliver on its election promises.

Speaking at the party office in Tadepalli on the party's 15th anniversary, he emphasised that YSRCP has always been the "voice of the voiceless" and will continue to hold the government accountable.

"All party workers take pride in their efforts, and the people are welcoming them with a smile as the party has stood by its commitments," said Reddy, addressing party leaders and workers.

The former CM accused the TDP-led government, which has completed 10 months in office, of "neglecting" its 'Super Six' poll promises.

Super Six schemes, pledged in the run up to the 2024 polls, include Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

Reddy charged the government with "failing" in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and governance, leading to widespread distress.