Population growth vital for economic stability, asserts CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the need to shift from population control to population management, urging families to have more children to counterbalance ageing demographics and sustain economic growth.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Population Dynamics and Development’ at SRM University in Amaravati on Tuesday, Naidu said demographic challenges demand a revised strategy. While he had previously supported the two-child policy in 1995 to combat poverty, he now believes population growth is vital for maintaining economic stability.

Naidu dismissed concerns about declining population affecting parliamentary seat strength, asserting that national interests must take precedence. He encouraged southern states to consider increasing their population to ensure future workforce availability.

Drawing comparisons with countries like China, Japan, and Germany, where population decline has strained economies, Naidu stressed that India must leverage its human capital wisely.

$2.4 trillion economy by 2047

Outlining his vision for Andhra Pradesh’s future, the Chief Minister set an ambitious goal to transform the State into a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative. He stressed the need for consistent 15% economic growth to achieve this target.

He reaffirmed his commitment to integrating emerging technologies such as AI, quantum computing, deep tech, IoT, and green energy to boost development. He urged institutions like SRM University to support this transformation through investments in research, skill development, and entrepreneurship.

Naidu announced plans to make Amaravati a 100% solar-powered city, reinforcing his focus on sustainability and clean energy.