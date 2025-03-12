Population growth vital for economic stability, asserts CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the need to shift from population control to population management, urging families to have more children to counterbalance ageing demographics and sustain economic growth.
Speaking at a workshop on ‘Population Dynamics and Development’ at SRM University in Amaravati on Tuesday, Naidu said demographic challenges demand a revised strategy. While he had previously supported the two-child policy in 1995 to combat poverty, he now believes population growth is vital for maintaining economic stability.
Naidu dismissed concerns about declining population affecting parliamentary seat strength, asserting that national interests must take precedence. He encouraged southern states to consider increasing their population to ensure future workforce availability.
Drawing comparisons with countries like China, Japan, and Germany, where population decline has strained economies, Naidu stressed that India must leverage its human capital wisely.
$2.4 trillion economy by 2047
Outlining his vision for Andhra Pradesh’s future, the Chief Minister set an ambitious goal to transform the State into a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative. He stressed the need for consistent 15% economic growth to achieve this target.
He reaffirmed his commitment to integrating emerging technologies such as AI, quantum computing, deep tech, IoT, and green energy to boost development. He urged institutions like SRM University to support this transformation through investments in research, skill development, and entrepreneurship.
Naidu announced plans to make Amaravati a 100% solar-powered city, reinforcing his focus on sustainability and clean energy.
CM’s call for SRM expansion
During his visit, Naidu revealed that SRM University would be allotted 200 acres in a phased manner if it committed to accommodating 50,000 students.
The Chief Minister also urged the university to establish a medical college, skill development centres, and research hubs in quantum computing and deep technology.
Furthermore, Naidu encouraged SRM to adopt 10,000 families, providing support in education, employment, and entrepreneurship to ensure inclusive growth.
Naidu highlighted his proposed P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) model, which encourages wealthier citizens to support the underprivileged. The initiative will be formally launched on Ugadi.
Skill Academy to come up
SRM University’s leadership, including Chancellor Dr TR Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora, briefed Naidu on the university’s growth and future plans.
Prof. D Narayana Rao presented a roadmap for upcoming projects, including a Centre for Green Hydrogen & Clean Energy Innovation, a Centre for Quantum Computing, a Centre for Interplanetary Exploration, and an AI Institute.
He also outlined plans for a Skilling Academy and the establishment of SRM Medical College.
Prof. Rao assured that SRM University-AP would strive to become a hub for transformative learning, research, and startup incubation while seeking the government’s support for resources.
Chancellor Dr TR Paarivendhar expressed his commitment to aligning SRM University’s development with Naidu’s Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, positioning the institution as a catalyst for innovation in Amaravati.
During his visit, Naidu inaugurated two new buildings — CV Raman Block and Ganga Hostel Block — and laid foundation stones for four new facilities: Industrial Research Park, Academic Cluster, Ganga-B Hostel Block, and Vedavathi-II Hostel Block.
Congratulating the university for its rapid growth in just seven years, Naidu described SRM University-AP as a ‘proof of concept’ for Andhra Pradesh’s development, similar to Hi-Tech Hyderabad during his earlier tenure.
The Chief Minister encouraged SRM to lead the startup ecosystem and nurture future entrepreneurs through a dedicated Centre for Innovation and Startups.