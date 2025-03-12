Sankar Vilas Railway Over Bridge works gain pace

GUNTUR: The long-awaited construction of the Shankar Vilas Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in Guntur has gained momentum, with demolition works progressing rapidly. The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is actively clearing encroachments and removing structures for road expansion.

GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu stated that road widening is being executed swiftly to minimise public inconvenience. Under GMC’s supervision, demolitions took place from Hindu College to AC College, covering AELC (American Evangelical Lutheran Church), government buildings, and private structures in Arundelpet. Notices were issued to 134 property owners, including 99 private buildings, 14 government properties, and 21 missionary structures. Several owners, including AELC representatives, voluntarily consented to the expansion.

Affected property owners will receive Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds worth four times the lost land value. The commissioner urged public cooperation, highlighting the project’s importance for Guntur’s development.

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department has issued a tender notification for the Rs 98-crore ROB, with bids open on the AP e-Procurement portal from March 13 to March 28. Officials encouraged contractors to participate. The existing bridge, nearly five decades old, has weakened, necessitating urgent replacement. The ROB proposal, introduced in 2004, remained stalled until Guntur MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar secured Rs 98 crore from the central government.

Authorities are coordinating efforts with various departments to ensure smooth execution. Traffic diversions are being planned, and encroachments near Kankaragunta ROB will be cleared. Officials are optimistic that the bridge will be completed soon, improving connectivity and easing congestion in Guntur.