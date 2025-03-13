Illegal spiritual structures demolished at spiritual site in Nallamala forest

KADAPA: Forest department and police officials have demolished unauthorised structures at Sri Avadhuta Kashinayana Jyoti Kshetram, a prominent spiritual site in the Nallamala forest, due to the absence of necessary approvals.

The demolition, ordered by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), occurred within a protected tiger reserve zone.

The move has sparked widespread outrage among devotees, religious leaders, and local administrators.

Temple authorities questioned the action, drawing comparisons to other religious sites like Tirumala and Srisailam, which exist in forested regions without similar restrictions.

They called for the immediate reconstruction of the demolished structures, citing the emotional impact on followers of Sri Avadhuta Kashinayana, a revered spiritual guru. In response, IT Minister Nara Lokesh assured devotees that he would personally fund the reconstruction of the annadana satrams at the same location. The temple also oversees numerous annadana satrams across Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi. Forest officials defended the demolition, citing repeated warnings to temple authorities regarding unauthorised construction in the tiger reserve. Despite prior notices, the structures were not removed, leading to the action on March 7, 2025. The operation was led by Porumamilla Forest Range Officer Raghunath Reddy and CI Srinivasulu.

Swami Neerajananda of Achalananda Ashram and Vijay Shankar Swami of Annamayya Kalakshetram, slammed the demolition, arguing that spiritual sites should not be treated as encroachments.