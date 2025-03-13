Jagan says YSRCP is voice of voiceless, slams TDP govt over pending dues

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reaffirmed the party’s commitment to being the ‘voice of the voiceless’ during its Formation Day celebrations at the party office on Wednesday.

Jagan emphasised that the party, born from struggle, has been fighting injustice for 15 years, including 10 years in opposition. He criticised the coalition government for failing to address key issues, particularly the delay in clearing fee reimbursement dues, which he said is causing hardships for students.

He lauded the success of the ‘Yuvatha Poru’ agitation, claiming that youth, students, and party cadres had successfully overcome obstacles to send a strong warning to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. In a post on X, Jagan condemned what he described as police highhandedness during the agitation, warning that such actions signalled growing trouble for the coalition government.

Accusing the coalition of neglecting Rs 7,100 crore in Vidya Deevena and Vidya Vasathi dues, Jagan claimed that only Rs 2,600 crore had been allocated, jeopardising students’ futures.He further accused the coalition of failing farmers, women, and youth by not fulfilling its ‘Super Six’ promises, which he claimed had led to setbacks in education, health, agriculture, and governance over the past 10 months.

Earlier, Jagan paid floral tributes to his father, the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and hoisted the party flag. On social media platform X, he credited the YSRCP cadre for the party’s 15-year journey, rooted in his father’s welfare agenda.

Invitation to the all-party meeting in Chennai

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works EV Velu and Rajya Sabha MP Wilson met Jagan and invited him to attend the South India All-Party Leaders’ Meeting in Chennai on March 22.