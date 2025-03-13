Jana Sena Party to celebrate 12th Foundation Day with massive plenary in Pithapuram

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party (JSP) is set to mark its 12th Foundation Day with a massive plenary at Chitrada village in Pithapuram Assembly constituency on Friday.

JSP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has named the plenary as ‘Jaya Ketanam’.

Spanning 25 acres, the Jaya Ketanam venue will showcase local history and culture, featuring three main gates named after prominent figures from Pithapuram region. The first gate has been named after Rao Venkata Kumara Mahipati Surya Rau Bahadur, the Maharaja of Pithapuram, known for his rich contribution to education and welfare. The second gate has been dedicated to Dokka Seethamma, revered for her commitment to feeding the hungry. The third gate has been named after Malladi Satyalingam Naicker, a philanthropist and educationist. The JSP leadership has asserted that this gesture aims to honour their legacy and inspire future generations.

The plenary is expected to draw over five lakh Jana Sainiks, and party supporters from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

JSP Political Affairs Committee Chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar inspected the arrangements for the party plenary. Special galleries have been set up for leaders from Pithapuram and the general public, Veera Mahilas and Jana Sainiks, reinforcing the party’s commitment to inclusivity. As many as 14 coordination teams, comprising 1,000 volunteers have been deployed to manage logistics, crowd control, and security. Provision has been made for the supply of food, water, buttermilk and fruits to the general public attending the convention. Special medical camps have also been set up in view of the scorching summer.

Following police instructions, parking lots have been arranged at six major locations. The plenary will commence at 3 pm, and continue for five hours, featuring cultural programmes that highlight the region’s language, dialect and traditions. With a massive turnout expected, extensive arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the proceedings.

Pawan Kalyan has directed that youth be given an opportunity to speak at the convention. The plenary will celebrate the JSP’s 100% strike rate in the general elections, and highlight the development programmes and welfare initiatives of the TDP-led NDA government.

As Pawan Kalyan will be attending the plenary in his capacity as the Deputy Chief Minister, elaborate security arrangements have been made at the venue thwart any untoward incident.