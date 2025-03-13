Min Ramanaidu highlights rapid progress of Polavaram project under NDA's double engine government

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu credited the rapid progress of the Polavaram Project to the NDA’s ‘double-engine’ government, both at the Centre and in the State.

The minister stated that since the coalition government assumed office, Rs 5,052 crore has been received in advance funds for Polavaram. He highlighted that with timely financial support and the Centre’s cooperation, the project — which had previously stalled — is now progressing swiftly. In a press release on Wednesday, Ramanaidu expressed gratitude to the Centre for sanctioning advance funds for the project and praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts in securing them.

Ramanaidu detailed that Polavaram’s construction is now on track with a fixed timeline, in coordination with firms like Megha Engineering, Bauer, and Afri, alongside experts from the Polavaram Project Authority, Central Water Commission, and state officials. He accused the previous YSRCP government of halting 72% of the works completed between 2014-19, damaging the diaphragm wall, and diverting reimbursement funds meant for the project.

Currently, two cutters are being used to rebuild the diaphragm wall, with 136 metres completed and 6,700 square metres of de-wall work finished. A third cutter is expected to arrive by early April.

He noted that the upper cofferdam is being strengthened with a buttress dam, progressing rapidly, while vibro-compaction for the clay to reach the diaphragm wall has also begun.

The diaphragm wall is set for completion by December 2025, while the ECRF dam and remaining works are targeted for completion by December 2027, he confirmed.

Additionally, under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s direction, Rs 990 crore was deposited directly into the accounts of displaced persons after a seven-year delay, enabling them to celebrate Sankranti this year, Ramanaidu added.