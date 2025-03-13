Minister Satya Prasad announces 98 per cent land resurvey issues resolved

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad stated that nearly 98% of the issues that arose during the land resurvey conducted under the previous YSRCP government have been resolved.

Addressing members during Question Hour in the Assembly on Wednesday, the minister attributed landowner difficulties to the unscientific implementation of the resurvey, particularly regarding Joint LPMs.

To address this, online subdivision services were introduced at village and ward secretariats, with a six-month fee exemption starting January 1, 2025. Boundary corrections are being handled under BSO 34, Para 8. Anagani accused the previous government of cutting the public objection period from 60 days to 21 days and prioritizing displaying photos on passbooks rather than ensuring proper execution, which led to disputes over land areas, boundaries, and classifications. He said the coalition government has since held village meetings to address concerns, receiving 2,79,712 complaints and resolving 2,73,296 (98%) of them.

Housing plots for journalists under consideration: Anagani

Responding to a separate query regarding the allocation of housing plots for journalists, the minister said the matter is under government review. He noted that the Supreme Court ruled against treating journalists as a special category for subsidised plots. However, under CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s directives, the government is exploring alternative measures to provide housing titles.