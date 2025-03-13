Palnadu ryots urged to adopt natural farming

GUNTUR: The upcoming Kharif season in Palnadu district will focus on natural farming, with officials promoting the Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) method.

This technique involves sowing a diverse mix of 30 seed varieties between March and May, aiming to enhance soil fertility, suppress weeds, and improve crop health.

Officials from multiple departments gathered at Ganapavaram Rythu Seva Kendra on Wednesday to discuss ways to make natural farming more accessible and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Palnadu District Project Manager K Amalukumari emphasised the benefits of zero-budget natural farming (ZBNF), a government-supported initiative that strengthens soil fertility and micronutrient levels. She urged farmers to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides, stating that excessive chemical use degrades soil and poses health risks.

Mandala Agriculture Officer Venkata Narasayya highlighted that many farmers in Rajupalem mandal grow chili crops. He recommended companion crops like sorghum and pearl millet, along with intercrops such as onion, marigold, radish, carrot, and castor, to boost soil health and pest resistance.

APM Shivakumar encouraged farmers to implement PMDS this year. He also urged women’s self-help groups (SHGs) to set up kitchen gardens, improving household food security and encouraging grassroots organic farming.