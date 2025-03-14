Andhra Pradesh HRF opposes Tourism Minister's call to relax CRZ rules

VISAKHAPATNAM: The recent remarks made by Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, calling for a relaxation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations, have faced strong criticism from the Human Rights Forum (HRF).

In a statement issued after the Minister’s comments in the State Assembly, HRF expressed its concerns over the impact of such a move on the State’s fragile coastal ecosystems.

Minister Durgesh had stated that the development of tourism along the coast was being hampered by the existing CRZ regulations and that the government would seek relaxation to promote growth in the sector. However, HRF condemned the assertion, describing it as a threat to coastal ecology.

“The CRZ notification, introduced in 1991, was designed to protect the delicate coastal ecosystems and prevent the degradation of beaches and marine habitats. Over the years, the regulation has been amended multiple times, primarily under pressure from developers and real estate interests. HRF criticised successive governments, including those led by Congress, TDP, and YSRCP, for undermining the CRZ’s protective provisions. Despite numerous violations along the coast, the CRZ was not effectively enforced to protect the environment or safeguard the livelihoods of local fishing communities,” they said.