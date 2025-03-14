AP CM Naidu vows to restore Andhra’s power surplus, boost renewable energy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday indicated that the agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to procure 7,000 MW solar power for 25 years at Rs 2.49 per unit would be honoured.

During a short discussion on the energy sector in the Assembly, Naidu said the SECI agreement became a liability. “However, as the deal was signed, any cancellation led to penalties and loss of credibility, yet I won’t use these as excuses to evade responsibility. I will ensure the State becomes surplus in power sector by utilising every opportunity available,” he said.

He elaborated on the cancellation of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) during the YSRCP regime, which created distrust among the potential investors at the international level. During 2019-24, the mismanagement pushed the energy sector into crisis. PPAs were cancelled arbitrarily, leading to legal battles.

Even at Davos, discussions were held on Andhra Pradesh’s policy failures. “Due to these wrong decisions, the High Court ordered the government to pay Rs 9,000 crore in penalties. If the previous government had honoured the PPAs, these issues wouldn’t have arisen,” Naidu said, and added that the ego of a single person cost the State exchequer Rs 9,000 crore.