AP government clears Rs 1,745.6 crore under NTR Vaidya Seva, plans phased payment of dues

VIJAYAWADA: Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Thursday informed the Legislative Council that Rs 1,745.60 crore has been paid under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme since June 5, 2024. Similarly, Rs 125.21 crore has been disbursed under the Employees Health Scheme (EHS), he added.

Responding to a query in the Council, the Minister stated that total outstanding dues to hospitals as of February amount to Rs 1,937.15 crore under NTR Vaidya Seva and Rs 31.78 crore under the Employees Health Scheme (EHS).

The Minister noted that the previous YSRCP government had left pending dues of Rs 2,536 crore to Aarogyasri network hospitals. Despite requests from hospital managements, the previous government failed to clear the payments, he asserted.

Asserting that the coalition government is committed to providing quality healthcare services to the poor, Yadav said steps are being taken to clear NTR Vaidya Seva dues in a phased manner.

“We are working with the concerned government departments to ensure these funds are transferred to the Trust, enabling better medical services for employees,” the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister explained.