AP revamps Intermediate education with new academic calendar, syllabus, subject choices

VIJAYAWADA: The 77th meeting of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) held under the chairmanship of Human Resource Development Minister N Lokesh on Thursday, approved several transformative reforms as per the public opinion received from January 8 to 26 to enhance the quality and accessibility of education.

As per the reforms, the academic year will start from April 1, 2025 instead of June 1, 2025. Admissions for the first year Intermediate will start from April 7, 2025 instead of June 1, 2025. Final examinations for both first and second year Intermediate students will start from the last week of February, 2026 instead of March, 2026 for the academic year 2025-26.

To increase flexibility in subject selection, and encourage multidisciplinary learning, the Intermediate Board gave the nod for introduction of elective subjects as the second subject (out of 5 total subjects) for first year students from the academic year 2025-26. Students can now choose an elective as their second subject from 24 options across languages, science and humanities.

Revised syllabus for 14 Inter subjects, including science and humanities

As per the public demand for introduction of M.Bi.PC, it was decided to introduce the option of offering Mathematics and Biology as additional 6th subject for BiPC and MPC students respectively from the ensuing academic year.