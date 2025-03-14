AP revamps Intermediate education with new academic calendar, syllabus, subject choices

VIJAYAWADA: The 77th meeting of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) held under the chairmanship of Human Resource Development Minister N Lokesh on Thursday, approved several transformative reforms as per the public opinion received from January 8 to 26 to enhance the quality and accessibility of education.
As per the reforms, the academic year will start from April 1, 2025 instead of June 1, 2025. Admissions for the first year Intermediate will start from April 7, 2025 instead of June 1, 2025. Final examinations for both first and second year Intermediate students will start from the last week of February, 2026 instead of March, 2026 for the academic year 2025-26.
To increase flexibility in subject selection, and encourage multidisciplinary learning, the Intermediate Board gave the nod for introduction of elective subjects as the second subject (out of 5 total subjects) for first year students from the academic year 2025-26. Students can now choose an elective as their second subject from 24 options across languages, science and humanities.
Revised syllabus for 14 Inter subjects, including science and humanities
As per the public demand for introduction of M.Bi.PC, it was decided to introduce the option of offering Mathematics and Biology as additional 6th subject for BiPC and MPC students respectively from the ensuing academic year.
Revised syllabus for 14 subjects, including science, humanities and languages, for the first year students will be implemented from the ensuing academic year.
Mathematics-A and Mathematics-B will be merged into a single subject called Mathematics, and Botany and Zoology will be merged into a single subject called Biology for the first year Intermediate, and MPC and BiPC marking pattern will be accordingly changed to ensure equal weightage to all subjects in the combination. Comprehensive competitive examination coaching material will be prepared by the BIE for preparation for EAPCET, JEE and NEET, and made available on the board portal. It will also be provided to students of government junior colleges free of cost.
About 10% of Intermediate Public Examination questions for science and humanities will be compulsory one-mark questions in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) or fill-in-the-blanks from the next academic year.
It was also proposed to collaborate with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) for setting standards, developing comprehensive regulations, and improving the vocational syllabus as per NSQF level to improve the skilling ecosystem. Industry tie-up will also be made to revise the curriculum of vocational courses.
The BIE results data from 1973 to 2003 will be digitised to ensure seamless online access through Digilocker and Whatsapp Governance.