Former DRDO chief meets CM Naidu; proposes defence sector industries in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Former DRDO Chairman and Aeronautical Society of India President Dr G Satheesh Reddy met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Thursday to discuss industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy presented a plan to establish industries across various regions, focusing on defence sector units to support 50 aspiring entrepreneurs. Seeking State government assistance for the initiative, he received a positive response from Naidu, who assured swift approvals, essential infrastructure, and land allocations to facilitate industrial setups. The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to creating an investment-friendly environment. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and Amalapuram MP Harish attended the meeting.

Earlier, Sivanath announced plans to bring defence aerospace manufacturing industries to the capital region to boost industrial growth. He chaired a meeting with AP MSME Industries Association members, with Reddy as the chief guest. Reddy stressed the need for industrial progress, commended the MP’s efforts, and addressed industrialists’ queries before speaking to the media.

Sivanath hailed the visit as a significant step for Vijayawada’s industrial sector, citing discussions on defence industry opportunities. Reddy advocated for more such meetings and ongoing collaboration. Kesineni pledged to act on his advice and plans to discuss modernising engineering courses with Minister Lokesh, incorporating insights from Eftronics CEO Ramakrishna.

Reddy highlighted the national push for indigenous defence and aerospace production, noting the potential of Vijayawada and Amaravati. Site surveys for industrial development are underway. He found industrialists’ inputs valuable and urged further discussions to shape the region’s industrial zone. AP MSME leaders Bayana Venkata Rao and Donepudi Durga Prasad, along with other industrialists, attended the meeting.