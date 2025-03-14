Headmaster punishes self for lack of discipline among pupils in AP school

VIZIANAGARAM: In an unusual move, Chinta Ramana, headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School in Penta under Bobbili mandal, Vizianagaram, resorted to self-punishment on Thursday after several students failed to complete their homework and displayed a lack of discipline.

Ramana performed sit-ups and prostrated before his students to express his frustration over their poor academic performance.

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has drawn considerable attention. Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh commended Ramana’s approach, describing it as a thoughtful and non-violent measure to promote student accountability.

Lokesh stressed that raising the standards of government schools requires collaboration between teachers and parents. Ramana stated that despite repeated efforts to engage parents through meetings and home visits, there was little improvement in the students’ performance.

“We informed the parents, but the situation did not change. When we impose disciplinary actions, parents protest, leaving teachers in a difficult position. Therefore, I decided to take self-punishment to set an example for the students,” he said.

In a similar incident, an English teacher from Nandabalaga ZP High School in Therlam mandal punished himself by hitting his hands with sticks after his students failed to complete their homework. This act also gained traction on social media. Ramana hopes his actions will encourage students to take academic responsibilities more seriously.