Jana Sena marks 12th Foundation Day; celebrates 2024 election success

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena, a party that faced numerous challenges over the past decade, made a remarkable comeback in 2024 with a 100% strike rate in the general elections, gaining national attention. Founded by popular actor Konidela Pawan Kalyan on March 14, 2014, the party gradually grew in line with his vision. The JSP is set to mark its 12th Foundation Day with a massive plenary at Chitrada village in Pithapuram Assembly constituency on Friday.

The JSP’s journey from zero to 100% strike rate, and 6% to 8.53% vote share is a remarkable one. In the 2023 plenary, Pawan Kalyan announced that he would enter the Assembly, and lead his party to victory. Now, the JSP is the second largest party in Andhra Pradesh Assembly with a strength of 21, and a key partner in the ruling NDA. The JSP core objective has been to combat corruption, and protect people’s fundamental rights. The party follows seven principles, known as ‘Ideals of Jana Sena.’

Though the party was established in 2014, it did not contest the elections, instead supported the TDP-BJP alliance. The JSP first gained prominence in 2017 by highlighting the chronic kidney disease in Uddanam region. In 2018, it organised protests against forced land acquisition, drought and other public issues. Pawan Kalyan also campaigned against the Congress with the slogan ‘Congress Hatao, Desh Bachao.’ He also marched to Dowleswaram Barrage in Rajahmundry, demanding political accountability. He also led a protest march to support the families of farmers affected by drought in Rayalaseema. He distributed Rs 1 lakh each to nearly 2,000 families of debt-ridden farmers, who committed suicide.