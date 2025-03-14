Jana Sena marks 12th Foundation Day; celebrates 2024 election success

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena, a party that faced numerous challenges over the past decade, made a remarkable comeback in 2024 with a 100% strike rate in the general elections, gaining national attention. Founded by popular actor Konidela Pawan Kalyan on March 14, 2014, the party gradually grew in line with his vision. The JSP is set to mark its 12th Foundation Day with a massive plenary at Chitrada village in Pithapuram Assembly constituency on Friday.
The JSP’s journey from zero to 100% strike rate, and 6% to 8.53% vote share is a remarkable one. In the 2023 plenary, Pawan Kalyan announced that he would enter the Assembly, and lead his party to victory. Now, the JSP is the second largest party in Andhra Pradesh Assembly with a strength of 21, and a key partner in the ruling NDA. The JSP core objective has been to combat corruption, and protect people’s fundamental rights. The party follows seven principles, known as ‘Ideals of Jana Sena.’
Though the party was established in 2014, it did not contest the elections, instead supported the TDP-BJP alliance. The JSP first gained prominence in 2017 by highlighting the chronic kidney disease in Uddanam region. In 2018, it organised protests against forced land acquisition, drought and other public issues. Pawan Kalyan also campaigned against the Congress with the slogan ‘Congress Hatao, Desh Bachao.’ He also marched to Dowleswaram Barrage in Rajahmundry, demanding political accountability. He also led a protest march to support the families of farmers affected by drought in Rayalaseema. He distributed Rs 1 lakh each to nearly 2,000 families of debt-ridden farmers, who committed suicide.
In 2019, the JSP contested all the 175 Assembly seats, forming an alliance with the Bahujan Samajwadi Party and the Left. Pawan contested from Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram, but defeated. After the setback, the JSP laid more emphasis on people’s issues, launching protests against unemployment and supporting victims of violence, such as the Sugali Preethi case.
In 2023, Pawan launched Varahi Yatra in a customised vehicle, highlighting the failures of the YSRCP government. The tour played a crucial role in mobilising public support, culminating in the formation NDA after the arrest of Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case. This strategic move led to a historic landslide victory of NDA in 2024, with JSP winning all the 21 MLA seats and two MP seats it contested with 100% strike rate. Pawan Kalyan himself was elected from Pithapuram with a record margin of over 70,000 votes.
Following the polls, the JSP was recognition as a regional party by the Election Commission. After the new government took office, Pawan Kalyan was made Deputy Chief Minister. By August 2024, the JSP had crossed the milestone of one million registered members. In October 2024, Pawan Kalyan made ‘Varahi Declaration’ in Tirupati, advocating for the protection of temples and Hindu interests.
The JSP’s decade-long perseverance, strategic alliance, and commitment to public issues, have enabled it to emerge as a force to reckon with in Andhra Pradesh politics.
Speaking to TNIE, JSP general secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana said only Pawan knows the plenary resolutions and they will certainly align with his growth vision. “He aims to establish a transparent, people-centric governance where politicians serve as facilitators, not rulers,” he said.