Kasinayana Ashram reconstruction begins; Avinash, Collector push for approvals

KADAPA: Amid ongoing concerns over recent demolitions at Kasinayana Ashram, TDP General Secretary N Lokesh has initiated the reconstruction of the sheds at the temple, just 24 hours after promising to fund the restoration from his personal resources.

The structures have been cleared, and the new sheds are set to be built. The reconstruction follows the directives of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, with TDP Badvel Coordinator Rithesh Reddy meeting Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav in Delhi to secure necessary forest clearances. Yadav acknowledged the situation’s urgency and assured a prompt resolution.

The delegation included BJP leaders Daggubati Purandeswari and C. Adinarayana Reddy, along with representatives from RSS and VHP. The Forest Department’s role in the demolitions, particularly in the Tiger Reserve Zone, has been a focal point in ongoing discussions about the ashram’s future.

Avinash seeks forest approvals for Kshetram

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has urged officials to secure Forest Department approvals for buildings at Jyothi Kshetram in Kasinayana Mandal, located in the Badvel constituency. Avinash visited the site on Thursday, inspecting demolished structures like shelters, a cowshed, and bathing rooms. He expressed disappointment over the Forest Department’s sudden actions, given the area’s spiritual significance, including the samadhi of Avadhuta Kashireddy Nayana.