Palnadu Collector launches Navodaya 2.0 to curb illicit liquor; drones deployed

GUNTUR: To curb the production and transportation of illicit liquor in remote areas, Palnadu District Collector P Arun Babu has directed officials to deploy drones for surveillance.

This initiative aims to monitor and dismantle illegal operations that pose serious health risks and disrupt community harmony.

During a review meeting on the ‘Navodaya 2.0’ programme at the the Collectorate on Thursday, the Collector stressed the need to raise awareness about the dangers of illicit liquor consumption. He highlighted the importance of proactive measures and modern technology in identifying and shutting down clandestine activities.

He also instructed welfare departments to provide alternative livelihoods for those engaged in illicit liquor production, ensuring they do not return to unlawful practices. He emphasised that eliminating the root cause of illegal liquor trade requires social and economic interventions. As part of the initiative, the ‘Navodaya 2.0’ poster was unveiled to educate the public on the consequences of consuming illicit liquor and encourage community participation in eradicating the issue.

Prohibition & Excise Deputy Commissioner Srinivas, Superintendent Manikantha, Assistant Commissioner Ravikumar Reddy, District Forest Officer Krishnapriya, and other officials attended the meeting and pledged their support to ensure the success of the mission.