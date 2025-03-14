Pawan Kalyan slams Tamil Nadu's anti-Hindi stance, says ' don't dub Tamil movies to Hindi'

Jana Sena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, on Friday, slammed Tamil Nadu amid the ongoing political controversy surrounding allegations that the central government is imposing Hindi on the state.
Speaking at Jana Sena formation day, Pawan Kalyan raised concerns over what he perceived as a contradiction in Tamil Nadu's stance.
"When we speak, they accuse us of insulting Sanskrit. They claim Hindi is being forced upon the South. But aren't all Indian languages part of our culture?" he questioned.
He further pointed out, "Tamil Nadu continuously rejects Hindi, stating that they do not want it.
However, a thought crossed my mind—if that is the case, then why do they dub Tamil films in Hindi? They seek money from Hindi-speaking states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh, and they rely on workers from Bihar. Yet, they claim to despise Hindi. How is this fair?" he said.
Reflecting on his own experiences, Kalyan shared that he had faced discrimination while studying in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, adding a personal dimension to his comments.
He asked, "Is India a piece of cake to be divided whenever someone gets angry? If anyone attempts to undermine the integrity of India, there are crores of people like me who will rise to protect it."