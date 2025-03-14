Pawan Kalyan slams Tamil Nadu's anti-Hindi stance, says ' don't dub Tamil movies to Hindi'

Jana Sena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, on Friday, slammed Tamil Nadu amid the ongoing political controversy surrounding allegations that the central government is imposing Hindi on the state.

Speaking at Jana Sena formation day, Pawan Kalyan raised concerns over what he perceived as a contradiction in Tamil Nadu's stance.

"When we speak, they accuse us of insulting Sanskrit. They claim Hindi is being forced upon the South. But aren't all Indian languages part of our culture?" he questioned.

He further pointed out, "Tamil Nadu continuously rejects Hindi, stating that they do not want it.