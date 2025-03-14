SIPB clears Rs 1.21 lakh crore investment proposals in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, approved investment proposals worth Rs 1,21,659 crore from 10 companies during a meeting held at his office in the Assembly on Thursday. These projects are expected to generate 80,104 jobs across the industry, energy, and tourism sectors.

During the fourth SIPB meeting, Naidu also reviewed the progress of projects approved in the previous three meetings. With the latest approvals, SIPB has now cleared investment proposals worth Rs 4,32,584 crore across four meetings, which are expected to create 3,92,680 jobs.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that industries that have signed investment agreements promptly commence ground operations. He emphasised the need for daily monitoring of approved and ongoing projects and instructed the creation of a real-time tracker for effective supervision. Naidu also called for the establishment of MSME parks in all 175 Assembly constituencies, starting with one park in each of the State’s 26 districts. Additionally, he directed the setup of five Ratan Tata Innovation Centres within a month to boost innovation and entrepreneurship.

He urged officials to actively follow up on proposals until they materialise and to expedite approvals for agreements that have already been signed. “Only with swift action can we achieve sustainable growth and results,” Naidu stressed.