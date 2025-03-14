Vivekananda Reddy murder case: SIT probes key witness Ranganna’s suspicious death

KADAPA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its investigation into the suspicious death of Ranganna, a key witness in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case and a former minister’s house watchman.

Ranganna, who had been suffering from a respiratory illness, passed away while undergoing treatment at RIMS on March 5.

A post-mortem was conducted the same day, but after his wife Susheelamma raised doubts about his death, a second post-mortem was performed on March 8.

Taking the matter seriously, the State government formed a 16-member SIT to investigate the case.

Forensic experts collected 20 types of organ samples, including his liver, heart, lungs, bones, digestive organs, brain tissue, nails, hair, and saliva, and sent them to four leading forensic labs for analysis.

To ascertain whether slow poisoning played a role in Ranganna’s death, the SIT is conducting a thorough forensic examination.

Investigators are also analysing his mobile call data, along with that of his family members, local residents, and security personnel assigned to him.

The SIT is reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding areas and verifying whether any of the accused in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case, who are out on bail, contacted Ranganna’s family. Their movements in Pulivendula are also under surveillance.

Another crucial angle under investigation is Ranganna’s last meal. His wife had brought breakfast from an outside hotel on the day he fell ill.

The SIT is gathering details about the food source to check for any possible links to his sudden deterioration. Investigation is ongoing.