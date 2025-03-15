11 Maoists lay down arms in ASR district, Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eleven militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) Galikonda Area Committee voluntarily surrendered before Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar in the presence of Additional SP (Admin) K Dheeraj, ASP (Chinthapalli Sub-Division) Navajyothi Mishra, and CRPF Officer Durgesh Rai on Friday.

Amit Bardar stated that the surrendered individuals were involved in multiple offences in Veeravaram, Nallabilli, Pedda Agraharam, Chinna Agraharam, and other interior areas of GK Veedhi and Koyyuru mandals.

He said they were motivated to surrender due to development initiatives under the district police’s Community Policing programmes, such as Spoorti, Prerna, Nirman, and Saral, which provided employment opportunities and medical camps for tribal youth.

He highlighted awareness programmes like Jagruti and infrastructure developments, including the installation of 75 cell towers and improved road connectivity to remote areas like Kumkumpudi and Chinna Agraharam. These efforts have facilitated access to hospitals, markets, schools, and colleges, influencing the militia members to abandon Maoist activities and join the mainstream.

He urged Maoists to take advantage of government welfare schemes and support their families through lawful means. He assured that all government concessions would be provided to the surrendered.

He urged Maoists to surrender voluntarily at nearby police stations or consult senior officials. Police confirmed 11 criminal cases against the surrendered militia members.