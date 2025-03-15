Bapatla district set to become major tourism hub with infrastructure boost

GUNTUR: Bapatla district is poised to become a prominent tourism destination, with a range of development initiatives underway to improve infrastructure, preserve historical sites, and enhance beach facilities.

The district administration is focusing on restoring the ancient trade center of Motupalli and promoting it as a key tourist attraction. Efforts include translating Kakatiya-era inscriptions into Telugu and establishing a museum to house important artifacts like Panchaloha idols and Buddhist statues.

These treasures, currently kept in museums in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Vijayawada, will be made more accessible to the public. In addition, Bapatla’s coastal areas, home to popular beaches like Suryalanka, Pandurangapuram, and Ramapuram, are undergoing significant upgrades.

With a Rs 100 crore allocation from the Central government, Suryalanka beach will see the construction of new resorts, the introduction of water sports such as jet skiing and speed boating, and boat rides along the Perali Canal for a unique tourist experience.

During a recent visit, Special Chief Secretary for Tourism Ajay Jain emphasised that tourism development is key to boosting the State’s economy and increasing GDP. He noted, “Coastal tourism with improved infrastructure and private investments will attract both domestic and international tourists.”

To address long-standing water shortages, a desalination plant is proposed to convert seawater into drinking water. Luxury hospitality projects, including a five-star hotel by the Oberoi Group, are in the pipeline. The plan includes promoting cultural tourism through Chirala’s handloom sarees and seafood industries. Collector J Venkata Murali said authorities must act quickly to ensure these proposals lead to tangible improvements.