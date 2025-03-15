Gospadu sizzles with 42.8° celsius extreme heat

KURNOOL: Gospadu in Nandyal district recorded the highest temperature in the State at 42.8°C on Friday, followed by Ulindakonda in Kurnool district at 42.6°C, triggering heatwave conditions across the combined Kurnool district.

Rising daytime temperatures in various parts of the State over the past few days have raised concerns.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath, temperatures of 41.7°C were recorded in Gollavidipi of Prakasam district and Pedanadipalli of Vizianagaram district. Madduru in YSR Kadapa district registered 41.5°C, Kambalakunta in Annamayya district recorded 41.1°C, while Ravikamatam and Vaddadi in Anakapalli district and Nagasamudram in Anantapur district recorded 41°C.

Speaking to TNIE, Kurnool Deputy Director of Disaster Management B Anupama stated that while rural areas of Kurnool recorded high temperatures, humidity levels remained low.

“People may not feel the severity of the heat, but prolonged exposure to the Sun will have an impact,” she cautioned.

The intense heat has forced many to stay indoors during the day.